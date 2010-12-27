Growth Strategies

Can I pay my employees their standard rate for working on a holiday?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Let's start with the full-time employee. You only need to pay at his standard hourly rate on a holiday, unless working on that holiday will constitute him working more than 40 hours in that workweek.

If that is the case, you must pay him time and one-half for hours worked over 40 in that workweek. In some states, it is over 8 hours in a day -- but you're asking about a holiday, so this is my response to that particular question.

You can give a different day as the full-time employee's paid "holiday", if you choose to do that.

As it is highly doubtful that the part-time employee would be working in excess of 40 hours in a workweek, the answer is simply that you do not need to pay her at any rate other than her regular hourly rate.

The exception to what I have stated above is if your employee manual promises something different than the law requires. For example, if it states that employees required to work on a company holiday are paid at a premium rate for those hours. In that case, the stated company practice should be followed.

The key to this kind of circumstance is clear communication. Advance notice of requiring someone to work on a holiday is good practice. Often, just making sure that people understand the situation ahead of time can forestall negative situations from arising.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?