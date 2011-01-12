Starting a Business

Do I need an occupational license to work from home?

Whether you need an occupational license depends on the nature of the work you'll be doing from home. If you're providing general office services, such as bookkeeping, graphic design or virtual assistant services, you are generally not required to be licensed.

However, if you do require a license -- just as attorneys, social workers and massage therapists do -- it makes no difference if you're operating from home or not.

You'll need the licenses as a result of your profession. Check with your local secretary of state to determine the licensing requirements of your profession in your state.

