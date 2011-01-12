Growth Strategies

How Do I Find Partners or Investors for My Business?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You may want to explore the viability of partnering with an angel investor or an investment group such as a venture-capital firm. These types of investors can offer industry expertise and a strong network of contacts which could help your business grow and provide the opportunity to form strategic partnerships with larger companies.
Keep in mind that it can be very difficult to obtain financing from these investors. But if you succeed, these relationships can be very helpful.
To find angel investors, consult with national and local directories. The Angel Capital Association offers a directory of its member groups that you can search by state. The Angel Capital Education Foundation has a listing of groups. They both provide direct links to angel investors' websites. Contact only those angel investors that have an investment strategy that supports your business model. Also note that angel investors usually do not invest more than $250,000 to $750,000. If you need additional capital to get started, venture-capital investors may be a better option. To find a detailed listing of those firms, visit the National Venture Capital Association's website.

If neither of these options are suitable for your situation, start exploring your own professional network, including any former business partners who may be interested in participating in the funding. The professional networking site LinkedIn can be a good resource for connecting with current and former business contacts.

Good luck with the venture, and let us know how it progresses.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?