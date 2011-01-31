Growth Strategies

How Should I Evaluate a Franchise Opportunity?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Especially in today's tough market, you need to pay attention to the dollars side of the business. Start up financing is virtually nonexistent, so you'll need to define a "reasonable" investment pretty much from personal resources that you currently have available. Figuring out what is a "reasonable" income and a "reasonable" time frame to accomplish this income is also a matter of personal determination. It is essential that you balance these two considerations so that you have sufficient resources to make the initial investment and also pay for your lifestyle while waiting for the business income to grow.

Finding a franchisee role that suits you requires some thought prior to beginning your investigations. You need to figure out what you like doing in a business role, what you're good at, what you hate doing or aren't good at, what hours you want to work, what sorts and numbers of employees you are comfortable managing, and other workstyle preferences. There are many factors involved in forming the franchisee role in any business, so you need to ask lots of questions to determine a typical "day in the life" of a franchisee before buying any franchise.

For more on sizing up a franchise, check out the tips and advice on Entrepreneur's How to Buy a Franchise page.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?