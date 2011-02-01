Growth Strategies

What's the Best Way to Add Limited Partners for a Bar?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
This is not an area where you should go it alone. In short, you are selling securities, broadly defined as a form of "ownership investment." Securities are highly regulated, both at the federal and state level, and it isn't a subject to mess with. Investors need to be screened carefully to ensure that they have the financial wherewithal to make this investment--and that if they lose their shirts, it won't render them bankrupt (unlike taking the last pennies in Great Aunt Sophie’s retirement fund). Whether or not the financial terms you are considering make sense depends on how you worked the numbers in your business plan, the nature of the restaurant/bar concept, whether franchising is a possible expansion tool, and whether this concept will work equally well in other locations.
You also want to give serious thought to your exit strategy -- what happens if you are no longer involved in the business. Will that continue to make it attractive for these investors? The most important step you can take next is to consult with a local attorney and accountant who are familiar with and have done deals related to restaurant expansions. They should have their fingers on the pulse of industry standards, what return on investment that investors expect, the legal form of business entity that makes the most sense, and threshold buy-in amounts.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?