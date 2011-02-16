Growth Strategies

How Can I Find a Manufacturer for a Product?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Your first goal should be to seek information, not necessarily find your final manufacturing partner. An abundance of online resources can help you get this process started. Some sites that can help are Thomasnet.com, Tdctrade.com or Alibaba.com.


There are also public resources that can assist you. If you are in the U.S., most states have programs offering support and manufacturing resources. For example, in California there are the Centers for International Trade and Development.


There are also Small Business Development Centers in most communities.


Use these resources to find a plant that can produce a prototype or sample of your product. A prototype is going to be one of the most important resources your business can have. You'll use it to show potential buyers your product, so don't skimp on it.
Once you get your prototype or samples in hand, go to a tradeshow that serves your target market. If you can't find tradeshows online or in publications, you can ask retailers which trade associations they are affiliated with and which trade magazines they read.


It's common for new businesses to come to trade shows with nothing more than a prototype. In addition to getting product feedback at tradeshows and some potential orders, you can meet a number of manufacturers who may make competitive offers for your business.


You can use this opportunity to find people with noncompeting products and ask for their factory representatives as well. In addition, factory representatives often troll these shows for new customers. Those who think they can make your product will likely introduce themselves if you make yourself known. Choosing a manufacturer to work with comes down to the basics of knowing your numbers. You have to find one that is cost effective for your business.


Consider these points before you hire or form a partnership with any manufacturer.


1. Check whether the manufacturer has all of the right equipment. If the manufacturer doesn't have the right equipment, it might still agree to take on your products, but it may charge you for the equipment it needs to buy, either as an upfront charge or by charging you a higher cost per product.


2. Find a manufacturer with an underused plant. Every manufacturer has overhead, or fixed costs that it needs to pass on to the products it produces, so the fewer products it produces, the higher overhead cost per product.


3. Look into the manufacturer's financial status. While you want a manufacturer with an underused plant to offer you concessions, you don't want a company that's in trouble, or that can be real trouble for you and your customers.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?