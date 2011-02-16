Would Studying Politics Help Me in Business?

February 16, 2011 min read

The answer to your question totally depends on what kind of business your father owns. If it's a law firm, lobby firm, public-relations company or advocacy group, it's probably not a bad idea to get some political training, but in the end you're really better off actually learning how a business really works.That way, you can always use your political skills as a "value add" to the working knowledge of what it takes to run a business.In my view, business leadership focuses on profit, and ways to successfully grow companies to get ever more profit, which in turn adds value to the company, its team, its customers and the community at large.Politics focuses on power, which may or may not benefit a business.That's just a point of view, but I truly believe if you can learn how to run one company well, you can run any business you, or your family, will ever own.Concentrate on business classes, and get a good understanding of the numbers and the numbers that drive profit.That said, you could probably learn more about business in a few short weeks working on the "business" side of a political campaign than you could sitting for months in a business or politics class.Nothing beats real-world experience as the real knowledge capital you'll need to run a successful business. So, start getting some today.