Growth Strategies

How Do You Know When to Quit Your Job to Launch Your Business?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Ask yourself the following questions: 

• Do you have cashflow from your business that you're currently working on? And you are working on it part time, right?

• Are you able to make at least half of what you’re currently making from your full time job, with projections to replace your current income quickly, say, within three months, if you went to work in your business full time?

• Do you have access to a credit line if you need cash flow, realizing that business credit is tight and you'll more than likely have to finance any of your future growth with cash flow?

• Do you have a product or a service people want to buy? Do you have a flow of new orders or new customers ready to buy? Do you have a systemized way to attract qualified customers?


If not, and if you are now in the dreaming or planning stage, use your current position to fund your research, and find ways to carve out extra time after hours to get as much information as you can about your business idea, the market demand and your competition.

As my mentor, the late Jim Rohn said, "Wages build a living, but profits build a fortune." So, you can work on your wages during the day, and your fortune at night. But don't make the jump unless you have something to jump onto -- or into. Rohn also said that "Time is more valuable than capital." So use your time to build up value in your enterprise that will at some point bring value, and profit, to the marketplace, as well as profit for you.

While it's a good time to start a business, you want to have something to start, with a plan in place and the know-how to generate sales and cash flow from the start.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?