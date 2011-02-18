Do I Need an Auctioneer License to Run an Online Auction?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.I'm glad you specified your state, because different states have different licensing requirements when it comes to certain business activities. The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has a list of the businesses that require a license. Note that "auctioneer" is among them. Additionally, depending on what you will be auctioning, other licenses may be involved as well. It's best to speak to a local business attorney who deals with auctions to determine which of these licenses will apply to your situation.