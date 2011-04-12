Starting a Business

How Many VC Firms Should a Startup Pitch?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Your first objective should be to make sure you have an investment opportunity that will be of interest to venture capital firms. If your startup isn't scalable, defensible, have high growth potential, an experienced management team and a realistic exit strategy, then it most likely won't be considered an attractive investment. Be honest with your assessment.

Then consider what type of investor you need. These days, many startups seek a few hundred thousand dollars from angel investors first, leaving venture capital for later rounds.

Once you decide that venture capital is what your business needs, start pitching three or four firms. Make sure the firms have a demonstrated interest in your industry, your stage of company formation and your geographic area.

Work each of these meetings well, with proper introductions, a summary memo and follow-up emails. Broaden your search to additional firms only if what you've discovered from the first three or four gives you an indication that it will be worth the effort.

Related: The Voices of Venture Capital
Related: How to Find the Right Investor for Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market