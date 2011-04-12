Do You Need a College Degree to be an Entrepreneur?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.A number of people might argue that a college education isn't necessary, but I think it is important to get a college degree before becoming an entrepreneur. The education you receive may or may not help you with the specifics of your business, but whether it does or not, it can help you to think, communicate, learn and listen. All are important aspects to being an entrepreneur.
A college degree is also useful for establishing yourself and your credentials in the eyes of outsiders. If you ever want to get investment money or a loan, a number of financial institutions think of an undergraduate degree as a sort of filter, like a union card. If you don't have one, you might need to prove yourself in other ways. I know several entrepreneurs who dropped out of college and now wish they hadn't.
However, if you are in a position of extreme hardship -- one in which you can't continue with your education for reasons beyond your control -- then let it be, and do what you can. But if you can finish your college education at a later time, I suggest that you do.
Education is about you, in most cases, not just about your business. Take advantage of the opportunity. You'll regret it forever if you don't.
