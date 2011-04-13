Franchises

Do Part-Time Franchise Opportunities Exist?

You're looking for the best of both worlds -- to keep the security and safety of your current job while building a business of your own at the same time. The answer is, yes, it is possible to do this.

These types of franchises are usually referred to as semi-absentee opportunities. The franchisee role is designed to be part-time, usually involving night or weekend activities. The businesses may be retail in nature with a manager running the day-to-day operations. This model is quite common in certain franchise segments like the hair care industry.

Van-based businesses might be another area of opportunity. These types of businesses typically have a single employee running the van operation. Examples could be franchises offering services such as plumbing, interior decorating and even dog grooming.

The secret is that the franchisee role in all of these is designed to be limited and to involve tasks that can easily be done outside of normal business hours. This is what allows you to keep your job while also building a franchise business at the same time.


