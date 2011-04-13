Can Vets Get a Special Deal on Franchises?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Being a veteran is a huge advantage if you're thinking of getting into the franchise business.
Franchise companies have learned that veterans can make excellent franchisees.Â They are typically very disciplined, they are used to learning and following systems to accomplish results and they often haveÂ a source of additional income from the pension payments they receive after retiring from active duty.
Many franchise companies offer discounts or other financial incentives to veterans.Â There is even a directory from the International Franchise Association called VetFran that includes hundreds of different franchise companies for providing this type of financial assistance.
You should begin your search by reviewing franchise information on sites like this to get a solid general background on the industry and then you can begin looking into individual franchise opportunities when you're ready for that stage of your quest.