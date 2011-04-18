Growth Strategies

How Do I Sell My Product to a Retail Store?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Certification or license requirements vary by region, so you'll have to check with your local and state regulations offices to find out. In the meantime, I recommend that you visit a local hardware store and see if there really is a market for your product.

If so, the hardware store owner or manager should put you in touch with purchasers at higher levels to see if your product is something they may want to stock. You can also go to industrial wholesalers or suppliers in your area or region to see if there is a market or interest from their perspective.

The biggest key is finding out who your customers are and where they reside, and what key benefits and solutions your product offers or provides. Then, work backwards to determine which distribution channel is best to sell your product (retail, wholesale or even online).

Related: Landing a Spot in the Retail Big Leagues
Related: Determining the Price of Your Goods or Services

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?