Starting a Business

What Are the Best Titles for Company Founders?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
A limited liability company (LLC) is a flexible form of business entity that blends elements of partnership and corporate structures. Because you're not bound to the usual type of corporate structure, you have the option of using many different titles, depending on the management structure you've created for your business. These titles can include: Member, manager, managing member, managing director, chief executive officer, president, founder and partner.

While you can be creative, one of the drawbacks of getting too creative is that it can be difficult to determine who actually has the authority to enter into a contract on the LLC's behalf. As a result, you'll see titles that try to merge both worlds, like "president and chief imagination officer." That way, you state a clear chain of command (handy when you're dealing with fussy institutions like banks), but show a little edge (to avoid seeming stodgy).

When in doubt, it is safest to go with the traditional titles you see with corporations, such as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. You can always find a way to spice up the marketing but an unclear title could cause more problems than it's worth.

Related: Build Your Management Team
Related: How to Write a Job Analysis and Description

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market