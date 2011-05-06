Growth Strategies

Should I Change My Company's Name?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Any time you form a new company you are, essentially, starting from scratch in building up the business credit associated with that company. If you don't have a bank account or other credit accounts associated with that new company, it will be hard for you to develop any showing of credit-worthiness.

In addition, if your goal is to build up business credit in one entity, forming a new one would seem counterproductive, as you'd only have to start all over again with that new entity. The name of the company alone is not really a factor in determining the credit-worthiness of a company.

What could be a factor is the nature of the business you currently have (and for which you're trying to build the credit) and whether that's similar to the business you want to buy. If not, any proposal you make to the bank to obtain a loan or other line of credit will have to explain why you and the company are a "safe bet" in this new line of business.

You'll want to sit down with your banker (assuming you intend to apply for bank financing) to get to know the bank's criteria for offering financing when it comes to buying a business. You may well need it if your new company doesn't have enough assets on its own to purchase a business.

Be sure to have worked out some kind of business plan, as that will give your banker some degree of comfort level that you have a sound strategy for using the money and repaying it.

Related: Step by Step Guide to Forming a Limited Liability Company
Related: How to Name Your Business
Related: How to Buy a Business

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?