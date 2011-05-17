How Can I Attract More Customers?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.It depends on several factors. Begin by asking yourself what makes your Internet cafe different or special. Is it the cool place to be because of the decor or music? Is it in a popular or convenient location? Do you serve great food and refreshments?
Once you've identified the key selling points you can begin to craft winning communications campaigns for your print (including flyers, which still work when given to prime target markets in the right place and time), social and face-to-face networking efforts. Make sure you are including special offers with deadlines. For instance, offer people 25 percent off or a free drink on a purchase. Another idea is to hold a contest giving away something like an iPad, or another tech product.
Other beneficial initiatives include hosting an open house event with food, music and drinks and seeking editorial coverage in area publications, on TV, radio and by influential bloggers.
