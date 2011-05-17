Marketing

What Are the Best Ways to Advertise a Niche Product?

What kind of marketing support is the manufacturer giving you? Do you have any sales sheets? Do they do any social media or other forms of advertising?

Next big question: What's your advertising budget? If you want "a lot of sales," you need to identify your target markets. Ask yourself: Who are you selling to? Mom-and-pop shops, delis, gourmet food stores, high-end caterers, etc.? You'll also need to determine your geographic footprint -- where you will ship your product to.

Once you have all this info in hand, you can begin to develop a smart, strategic action plan. This should include some mixture of social media, pay per click, online advertising, trade shows, public relations and personal networking. All of these will help support your advertising objective.

