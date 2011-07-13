How Can I Make My Content Go Viral?

July 13, 2011 min read

I can't say what the market will do when they see your viral content. Then again, what is it that you have that you believe will make it viral?



There have been a lot of great products that got absolutely no attention, and some horrid stuff that got tons of views. Why? A few factors come into play when creating viral content:



One is called seeding. The idea is to make sure enough of your friends and colleagues share your content when it comes out. If you have a great following on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, and people actually respond to your posts, asking them to help "spread the word" can help a bit.



Remember too that posting in the midst of rush hour isn't going to help get much attention. Post when it's slower, such as on weekends and times when competition to be seen isn't so huge.



You'll also want to make sure to use simple language. If a fifth grader can understand it, more people will share it. On the flip side, I share quite a bit of content and the reading level is higher, but it's meant for business owners that have a bit of understanding of what I'm posting and why. They need the information so they read it. Am I looking for reposts? Maybe, but not in all cases. When I see something funny and great I look for engagement or comments.



So how long might it take for your content to "go viral"? It will depend partially on the factors above and whether or not your content has something that will stick in the minds of your viewers.



Depending on how you "seed" your campaign it could take a short time to get it going, or it may not catch on. Make sure you have enough influencers who have circles that will help spread the word and then you can count on a decent degree of viral engagement.



