Can I Use Another Business's Name?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.As they say: "There is nothing new under the sun." So, it should come as no surprise that different people will want to choose the same business name.
Generally, as long as no one else in your state is using that business name, you can call your company whatever you like. Names are doled out on a first-come, first-served basis. If your exact business name is taken by another company, your state's Secretary of State will not permit duplications so as to avoid confusion.
That said, you can run into trademark issues if your business and another's fall within the same category or are substantially similar. You can be found liable for trademark infringement or trademark dilution if you insist on pursuing your name without regard to how others are using it.
In particular, if you find that these "others" are large, multinational corporations then you may want to consider choosing a different name rather than risk a long, drawn-out lawsuit.
To avoid a possible fracas, you'd be well served by doing a trademark search to find out which other companies may be using in your exact (or similar) name and whether they are using it in the same way. To do this, I recommend working with an attorney to help you with the process. Otherwise, you can go to LegalZoom.com and order a "comprehensive U.S." search, assuming you're not doing business overseas.
