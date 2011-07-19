Starting a Business

Should I Finish School Before Starting a Business?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The middle-aged person you're going to be in a couple decades will miss the education you're getting now if you don't in fact get it. It's usually not a smart idea to sell yourself short by not having an education.

Mind you, don't get the education just because not having a degree will be like walking around for the rest of your life with reduced options. Get it because it will help you live every facet of your life -- including your business life and career -- better. Education is about becoming somebody else, with more experience in thinking, processing information, communicating and working with other people -- not just facts.

It's a great privilege that you shouldn't underestimate. In business, not getting the education because of the immediate opportunity can be short-sighted.

Sure, there are those rare geniuses who make it without finishing college. But you aren't Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs. And for every one of them there are a ton of people who wish they could have had the luxury of an education.

Bottom line: Business will wait. Or, if you really want to, you can do business while in school. But you have many years of expected life, and just a short time to get an education.

