Starting a Business

How Do I Bring Partners into the Business?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Business partners can be hands-on or passive investors, so the first thing you need to determine is which kind of partner you want.

Do you want someone local in Mexico? Do you want someone who will assist you in an active management capacity? Or do you want someone to provide you with boatloads of money so that you can hire more staff? One size does not fit all, so you want to get clear on what you need to accurately assess whether your potential "partners" can provide it.

Friends don't necessarily make for good business partners. You will want to carefully screen anyone you let into your business. Ask for credit reports and do background checks. And, yes, even with your friends.

In fact, especially with your friends. If you want to maintain your friendship, be even more vigilant about handling your business dealings and a professional manner.

Beyond that, be sure that you have a business entity that can accommodate different categories of owners. An S Corp will not give you the legal flexibility you need -- bringing in passive investors is best accommodated through a limited liability company or a C Corp.

And always have it done in writing. A qualified business attorney can help you navigate the variety of business partnership issues you will want to address.

Related: How to Find the Right Investor for Your Business
Related: 10 Steps to Organizing an LLC

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market