How Can I Streamline My E-Commerce Operation?

One-click transactions may seem simple to provide, but the process of the one-click purchase is actually protected by a software patent owned by none other than Amazon.com. Still, there are a few ways you can streamline your purchase process without risking a legal encounter with an iconic ecommerce brand.

Provide Payment Profiles
Some payment solutions, such as Authorize.net allow your customers to store sensitive payment information and shipping addresses on secure servers. If you use such a storage system, make sure it's compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

You'll also need a developer to help you securely integrate the payment services database with your website.

Go Mobile
Some forms of mobile payment provide a convenience that is similar to a one-click purchase. Mobile payments aren't very popular in the U.S. yet, but convenient forms of mobile payment are coming very soon. Examples include:

-- Premium SMS and carrier billing, whereby purchases are activated by text messages and added to the monthly phone bill.

-- Mobile credit cards powered by embedded chips in smartphones.

-- Mobile wallets that store payment information for activation during a variety of payment scenarios, including online transactions.

Go Amazonian
If one-click buying is critical to your success as an online store, then it may be a good idea to align yourself with the owner of the technology by opening an Amazon storefront. That way, you can offer the convenience and competitive advantage of the fast-ordering tools built-in to the Amazon payment gateway.

