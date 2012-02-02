Starting a Business

How Do I Start a Hotel Business?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

First, you'll want to get an idea of the market, its needs and the type of capital needed to launch this idea of yours. To do that, start by talking with people in the industry.

You'd probably be better off looking for a partner with experience and contacts rather than trying to "reinvent the wheel." That said, these types of concepts are usually years in the making, even in big hospitality brands. So, think hard about the true viability of the concept and how long you're willing to wait before you see a return on your investment of time, energy and financial resources.

More due diligence will answer your questions, whether you like the answers or not.

In the end, you may discover a new market or you may be able to adapt your idea to another aspect of the industry. But you most likely won't know until you understand the industry better than you do right now.

Related: Two Weeks to Startup: Research Your Business Idea

Related: How to Build a Stellar Team at a High-Potential Startup

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market