How Do I Start a Hotel Business?

February 2, 2012

First, you'll want to get an idea of the market, its needs and the type of capital needed to launch this idea of yours. To do that, start by talking with people in the industry.



You'd probably be better off looking for a partner with experience and contacts rather than trying to "reinvent the wheel." That said, these types of concepts are usually years in the making, even in big hospitality brands. So, think hard about the true viability of the concept and how long you're willing to wait before you see a return on your investment of time, energy and financial resources.



More due diligence will answer your questions, whether you like the answers or not.



In the end, you may discover a new market or you may be able to adapt your idea to another aspect of the industry. But you most likely won't know until you understand the industry better than you do right now.



