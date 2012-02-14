Starting a Business

How Do I Partner with Another Startup Company?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can associate or create a joint venture, where you retain control of your own part of the business.

Discuss with an advisor or tax attorney the best fits for what you are doing and the industry. But beware of any type of partnership arrangement or limited partnership agreement. You don’t want to give up pieces of your company before you’ve even started – and there are many other ways to share and leverage resources, skills, contacts and knowledge.

Related: What to Consider Before Teaming Up With a Partner 

Most people team up based on a personal friendship or co-worker relationship. But a good partnership should be grounded in business and treated as a business relationship.

Also beware of bringing in another person and giving them a title, or control over your product, services or resources when you’re really not sure about his or her skills, competence, aptitude and, more importantly, attitude.

Do some additional questioning of yourself and others before making anything official. Once you have a clear vision of what your company is and what you want it to be, you'll be better equipped to make a useful partnership agreement.

Related: Sample Partnership Agreement
 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market