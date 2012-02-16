Growth Strategies

Do I Need Liability Insurance?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yes, you do. Any business that deals in high-risk and related activities, such as construction, should have appropriate levels of insurance in place. Otherwise, you run a serious risk of bankruptcy -- if there’s a judgment against your company -- or worse, exposure of the owners personally.

Additionally, liability insurance may well be a requirement of any job that you work on. Be sure to speak to a commercial insurance professional to make sure you have the levels -- and different kinds of business insurance -- that you will need.

Related: Top Seven Mistakes Business Owners Make Filing Insurance Claims

As to other legal factors, you’ll want to take steps to reduce your risk exposure. These include: forming a separate business entity, having a written contract for all of your jobs and complying with any health or safety regulations that are relevant to your business. Don’t overlook codes and regulations concerning sanitation and disposing of hazardous materials.

As to the business itself, you’ll want a clear understanding with your business partner about decision-making, capital contributions and why each of you might leave the business -- which you’d address in a partnership agreement. A local attorney who understands the construction industry should be able to help you with these items.

Related: Seven Steps to Get Your Business Ready For the Big One 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?