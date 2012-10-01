Can an Employer Dismiss an Employee Who Was Arrested?

October 1, 2012 min read

Some companies have policies in their manuals covering this kind of situation. Because you asked this question, I am assuming that you do not have such policies in place. I am also assuming that you want to terminate this individual’s employment instead of waiting to see the outcome of his arrest.



I do not know if you are located in an "employment at-will" state. But if you are, you can terminate this employee at any time. This would also assume that you have no employment contract with the employee and/or a written policy stating to the contrary.

