How Can I Implement an Inventory Tracking System?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Retail tracking and inventory systems have come a long way and are incredibly simple and easy to use. You’ll just need to work with your father and his team to research a system that will work best for everyone -- because he's missing huge cash flow and profit opportunities by not “modernizing” his operation.

Finding the system, you’ll discover, will be the easy part. Getting everyone on board with the switch over will be the challenge -- especially if a specific team member’s position involves the manual count.

This may mean you will have to shift people into different customer service positions or may mean some people need to develop new skills as a result of system training. This is all part of moving your father’s operations from the “chaos” of not knowing the true numbers he needs to better run his business to the “control” of having a better understanding of what he currently has in inventory and the products and inventories that move best.

Two suggestions to help with this transition:

1) Let everyone know what is going on -- and have a common goal everyone can adopt and own. Maybe it’s getting everyone to agree to a 90-day implementation as “effortlessly and seamlessly” as possible -- with the additional goals of knowing all the numbers (stock, inventory, profit margins, etc.) in the business, and increasing current sales by 20 percent.

2) Show your father an easy revenue-generating benefit of the new system implementation with a challenge: Find his best-selling product or service, and increase its price at LEAST 10 percent (or even more, say 25 or even 50 percent), and then track to see whether there is a noticeable increase in both cash flow and profit within a fairly short window of time.

These types of changes work best if you can always put them in the context of “what’s in it” for your team -- the larger goal being a better-run, more efficient, more productive and ultimately more profitable business -- which in turn helps everyone, including your customers.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market