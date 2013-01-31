Growth Strategies

What Are 3 Traits That Would Make Someone Unhirable?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I am not sure why three is the magic number, but other than a bad work history (e.g., many jobs over a short period with inadequate or implausible explanations for each move) you need to establish traits that you see in people who are already doing the job successfully and emulate those while avoiding traits that would not work well for that particular job. For example, a sales professional needs to be assertive, confident and have a winning personality. An accountant . . . not so much.

I ask questions like, “What in the work place makes you angry?” If they say that nothing does, chances are that they are disingenuous. If they tell you what does, and it is believable and not objectionable to you, that is good information to know about the candidate.

If you ask in what areas they can improve and they cannot think of any, that is a red flag. We can all improve; and if a job candidate does not think so, don’t hire him or her.

It is also good to explore their ethics with a question like, “Have you ever faced a significant ethical problem at work? How did you handle it?” Another good one: "How would your last manager describe your attendance record and work ethic?” Watch his eyes as he answers. Does he hesitate?

Also, if a job candidate criticizes past managers or employers, think what she might be telling someone about you in a few months at another job interview.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?