Should I Create One or Two Websites for My Business?

August 27, 2013 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

People often come to me for branding and marketing advice already having created two, three or even sometimes four websites. In most cases -- as in yours – building more than one website is a waste of money and marketing effort. Unless you have two totally different businesses or brands, your best bet is to drive all traffic to one site. However, since you do serve several different markets, by all means create a dedicated pathway on your site for each one so customers can easily find the information they need. I often encourage my clients to think of this in terms of customer buckets; it's best to create a different informational bucket on your home page for each distinct market you serve. For example, I work with small business on marketing and with Fortune 500 executives on personal branding. My website clearly spells out a path for each, so potential customers can easily find the information that applies to them. Similarly, my suggestion is that you create one website with several different information paths (i.e. buckets) to serve your various markets.