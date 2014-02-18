Why Not Every Retailer Should Go Online Only

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While I’m generally an advocate of moving brick and mortar businesses and services online, there are certain industries that can’t yet consider an online-only model. The jewelry business is one of those industries. Instead of selling solely online, I would recommend also having a physical presence or at least in-person consultations.

First, only about 6 percent of all US retail sales occur online. The market has come a long way, but still most buyers prefer to purchase in person. Second, the jewelry business requires that the seller educates the buyer. This is very difficult to do via phone or email. You’ll need to explain the product and how great it is in person for the buyer to understand the value. Third, due to the expensive nature of diamonds, buyers will want to see and feel it before they spend thousands of dollars.

Related: Choosing a Retail Location: 3 Priorities You Might Be Forgetting

In terms of your online strategy, Facebook & YouTube may not be sufficient. While I understand you’d like to keep overhead low, I don’t think it’s in your best interest to rely solely on a Facebook page and YouTube video to support your online presence. A professional site builds trust in your customer base, essential for people spending thousands of dollars on your product. It’s really not that expensive at all to create an online presence with just a website that has limited functionality. There are many low fee turnkey web platforms such as Wordpress that can be very easy and cost-effective. Eventually, if you do intend to sell your product online, you’ll need to create an e-commerce site anyway.

Related: From Facebook to Foot Traffic: Building a Bakery's Social Network
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market