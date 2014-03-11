How to Build a Great Team While Keeping Costs Low

March 11, 2014 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Definitely consider using freelancers to keep costs low. One of the great but unsung revolutions caused by the internet is the speed of organizing killer teams. Putting together teams of highly-qualified independent contractors on the fly is faster, cheaper, and smoother than ever before. For example, some of the most promising pharmaceutical startups today are just teams of part-time independent contractors, often spread across disparate geographies and specializations. This type of teaming was virtually impossible little more than a decade ago. It's a great time for small businesses, because they can leverage the best independent talent anywhere in the world. The talent gap between little companies and giant companies has shrunk, which is fantastic for the little guys and dangerous for the big boys.

Related: How to Make It as a Freelance Entrepreneur

