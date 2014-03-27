Ask Entrepreneur

Effective Employee Management? Look to the Golden Rule.

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My professional theory is as basic as treating people as you wish to be treated. Lead through example (e.g., be on time and “present” for meetings; talk only when you have something of substance to say -- not every thought that you have is superior because you are in charge -- encourage others to express their ideas). Ensure that everyone fully understands his/her job and has the knowledge/training, tools, and encouragement to do that job.

Stay out of the way (i.e., do not micromanage and demotivate workers by making them feel powerless) and cross-train by offering plenty of opportunities to learn new skills or hone existing ones. Show people that you genuinely see and value their contributions by abundantly and publicly praising, recognizing and rewarding those who produce quality work reliably and who exhibit a ‘can do’ attitude. Assess traits that are holding people back and help them to see how to improve.

Related: How Making Employees Lifelong Learners Can Help Your Company Succeed

If you encourage people to take risks, be sure to let them know that you will support them -- even if they make a mistake. This is vital in my opinion.

Managers who do all of these things effectively don’t see excessive turnover. Of course, you will lose some ambitious people -- very often your most outstanding ones -- if you cannot offer them promotional opportunities. But if you are a capable leader, good people will always respect you and want to work with you; and even if they have to move on due to their family obligations or whatever, they will be happy to return to working with you if and when you have an opportunity available at their level.

Related: 5 Ways to Become a Better Manager
 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask Entrepreneur

How to Grow Your Business by Knowing Your Audience

Ask Entrepreneur

Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: Watch This Facebook Live June 15

Ask Entrepreneur

How Can Brands Appeal to Millennials? Watch This Facebook Live May 17.