The Basics of Pitching Investors

Guest Writer
Author and Co-founder of Growthink and Guiding Metrics
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To create a great mission statement, the best resource is missionstatements.com which gives tons of examples.

However, I don't think that's going to solve your challenge. Writing a great mission statement has little to do with pitching investors.

Related: Your Mission Statement May Be Utterly Useless or a Gold Mine

Rather, investors want to understand why your company is uniquely qualified to succeed. They want to understand the pain you solve, how you solve it, and the financial implications of your success. These are the building blocks of your business plan and executive summary. You need to understand these elements first, before reaching out to investors. Once you have a firm grasp of these components, you’ll be better positioned to explain your company’s role in the marketplace and how that will shape your mission statement.

Related: How Do I Build a Business Plan? (Infographic)
 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market