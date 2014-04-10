Ask Entrepreneur

Letting Investors Know About Your New Venture

Guest Writer
CEO of Growthink
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As of this year, yes, but with an important caveat. Last year, the Security and Exchange Commission lifted the 80-year ban on "general solicitation," which had prohibited entrepreneurs from publicly discussing private investment offerings. A key caveat is that the only investors allowed into a funding round are accredited investors, with their income or their net worth verified by a specified third party.  

Related: Fundraising 101: The First Timer's Guide to Pitching Investors

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask Entrepreneur

How to Grow Your Business by Knowing Your Audience

Ask Entrepreneur

Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: Watch This Facebook Live June 15

Ask Entrepreneur

How Can Brands Appeal to Millennials? Watch This Facebook Live May 17.