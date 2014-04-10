Letting Investors Know About Your New Venture
As of this year, yes, but with an important caveat. Last year, the Security and Exchange Commission lifted the 80-year ban on "general solicitation," which had prohibited entrepreneurs from publicly discussing private investment offerings. A key caveat is that the only investors allowed into a funding round are accredited investors, with their income or their net worth verified by a specified third party.
