How to Start an International Travel Tour Business

Just as there are a host of security and business regulations concerning the tour business in the United States, so you need to expect that in Morocco (or any other country) as well. How you go about the regulations depends on whether you become a franchisee of a company that is already running tours in Morocco (in which case, the franchisor may have the channels to take care of that for you), whether you start an independent travel tour company, or resell tours online. And aside from the legal regulations, don’t forget taxes and accounting for foreign income to both countries.

To make sure you plan properly, you may want to speak to the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Morocco. Another great resource are the trade groups for your industry, like the World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations, The U.S. Tour Operators Association and the National Tour Association, to name a few. The trade groups can help you stay on top of industry trends, understand how to best manage your company and give you a chance to network with likeminded business owners. Happy travels!

