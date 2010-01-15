Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

How can I make my client pay me for work I've already completed?

By Nina Kaufman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nina L. Kaufman, Esq. is an award-winning New York City attorney, edutainer and author. Under her Ask The Business Lawyer brand, she reaches thousands of entrepreneurs and small business owners with her legal services, professional speaking, information products, and LexAppeal weekly ezine. She also writes the Making It Legal blog.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Pressure Cooker': Why Millionaire Nvidia Employees Are Still Working Until 2 a.m.

In a new report, current and former Nvidia employees gave insight into the work culture at the chip-maker, including long hours, lots of yelling, and unbelievable bank accounts.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Culture

Why Being a More Generous Leader Will Create a More Successful Business

There is no time like the present to think more about others than oneself. Give generously in all you do: your time, energy, enthusiasm, caring and financial impact. Your company, clients, community and team will thank you.

By Jennelle McGrath
Business News

These Are the Best Jobs for Every Personality Type, According to a New Report

You don't have to be an extrovert to find a job that aligns with your strengths.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

What Is Elon Musk's New Master Plan For Tesla? Original Blueprint Disappears From Tesla's Website After 18 years

Tesla seems to have removed Musk's original master plan (and the follow-up) from its website.

By Sherin Shibu