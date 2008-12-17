Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
How do I find new suppliers for a distribution business in Arkansas?

I serviced convenience stores with snack foods and beverages. How do I find new suppliers with differerent products?
There are two ways to do it--find them yourself or have them find you.

In the first case, you will need to go to the industry trade sources for lists of names and products. In the second case, you can create a website and online presence so those people can find you.

