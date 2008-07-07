I'm being evicted from a commercial space. How can I avoid paying the balance of the lease term?
We assumed a lease at a shop and, in light of the current economy, our sales have dropped. I am behind on rent and I'm being evicted. The owners are pursuing the balance of the lease term (three years). I tried to settle outside of court but they will not budge. What should I do?Unfortunately, commercial leases are very hard to get out of--much more so than residential leases.
If the lease is with your company alone (that is, a corporation or LLC), and you have no personal obligation to pay the rent once you've vacated the space, you may be able to convince the landlord (even at the "courthouse steps") that trying to pursue a lawsuit and judgment against the company will be like trying to squeeze blood from a stone: If there's no money in the company, there's nothing for the landlord to collect.
However, if you signed a personal guarantee, your personal assets are on the line. Depending on how your lease is worded, filing for bankruptcy may or may not get you off the hook. But your personal credit could be adversely affected
Best bet is to consult with an attorney who understands both real estate law AND bankruptcy law, so you can explore all the options.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Done With 'Happy to Be Here.' She Thinks Latina Entrepreneurs Are Undervalued, So She's Working to Give Them $14 Billion in Loans.
-
How to Retrain Your Brain and Achieve the Highest Levels of Success
-
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began as a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
-
TikTok Is Doling Out Age-Old Resume Advice. This Former Microsoft Recruiter Says You Should Ignore It.
-
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
-
-
Sallie Krawcheck Was the Queen of Wall Street, and Raised $100 Million to Launch Her Own Business. Then She Hit an Impasse She Hadn't Seen Coming.