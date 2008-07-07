I'm being evicted from a commercial space. How can I avoid paying the balance of the lease term?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We assumed a lease at a shop and, in light of the current economy, our sales have dropped. I am behind on rent and I'm being evicted. The owners are pursuing the balance of the lease term (three years). I tried to settle outside of court but they will not budge. What should I do?

Unfortunately, commercial leases are very hard to get out of--much more so than residential leases.If the lease is with your company alone (that is, a corporation or LLC), and you have no personal obligation to pay the rent once you've vacated the space, you may be able to convince the landlord (even at the "courthouse steps") that trying to pursue a lawsuit and judgment against the company will be like trying to squeeze blood from a stone: If there's no money in the company, there's nothing for the landlord to collect.However, if you signed a personal guarantee, your personal assets are on the line. Depending on how your lease is worded, filing for bankruptcy may or may not get you off the hook. But your personal credit could be adversely affectedBest bet is to consult with an attorney who understands both real estate law AND bankruptcy law, so you can explore all the options.