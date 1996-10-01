SBA Update

October 1, 1996 1 min read

Administrator of the SBA

Women entrepreneurs can tap into a valuable source of knowledge, experience and one-on-one support through the Women's Network for Entrepreneurial Training (WNET).

Developed by the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership, WNET matches successful entrepreneurial women (mentors) with women business owners whose companies are ready to grow (prot�g�es). Mentors and proteg�es meet regularly over a one-year period, during which mentors guide the less experienced entrepreneurs over the hurdles of growing a business.

Mentors must be women who have been in business for at least three years, have demonstrated steady business growth, and have an average of four hours per month to spend with a prot�g�e for at least one year. Prot�g�es must be women who have been in business at least one year, must demonstrate that they have strong entrepreneurial skills, and must be willing to spend at least four hours per month with a mentor and apply the knowledge gained.

For more information on how you can participate in WNET, call (202) 205-6673 or (800) 8-ASK-SBA.