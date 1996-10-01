California: Buy, Sell And Trade Inventory

October 1, 1996 3 min read

AT&T has created the Resources for New Business membership program to help start-up and young businesses weather the ups and downs of launching and growing a new company.

Open to AT&T customers, the program offers entrepreneurs a resource library with information on subjects including writing a business plan, finance, management, marketing, choosing a computer system and doing business on the Internet.

Resources also offers business owners assistance in determining their telecommunication needs; discounts on business office equipment, software and payroll services; and savings of up to

80 percent on select business publications.

Program members can participate in two to four interactive conferences a month, which can be accessed by telephone. These one-hour sessions feature industry experts and cover topics ranging from customer service to time management. There is also an online bulletin board displaying the business cards of other Resources members.

Interested entrepreneurs can enroll for a $99 annual fee by phone at (800) STARTER, or via the World Wide Web at http://www.att.com/rnb

Small businesses with excess inventory or obsolete merchandise can sell, trade or donate those materials through the California Materials Exchange Catalog (CALMAX).

Published by the Integrated Waste Management Board, CALMAX lists available goods in a bimonthly catalog that is distributed free throughout the state to businesses, schools and other institutions. Materials are listed by region and by category, such as construction, containers, durable goods, glass or paper. The catalog also lists people seeking items, and CALMAX staff will help match individuals seeking an item with businesses that have it. Materials must be donated to schools but can be sold to or traded with other businesses and institutions.

In conjunction with the hard-copy catalog, CALMAX has a home page on the World Wide Web, featuring a version of the catalog that is updated weekly. Access it at http://www.ciwmb.ca.gov./mrt/calmax/calmax.htm

For more information about listing in the CALMAX catalog, contact the Local Government Commission at (916) 448-1198.

Northeast: Win Big With Business Plans

Is your business plan a winner? It could garner you some needed growth capital or even free retail space, thanks to two conBODYs underway in New York and Massachusetts.

The Central New York Business Plan Competition will award $10,000 to the entrepreneur in Onondaga, Oswego, Cayuga, Cortland or Madison County who submits the best business plan. Your company must be a software development, manufacturing or communications technology firm that is less than 4 years old.

Guidelines are available by calling Dirk E. Sonneborn at (315) 474-4500 or e-mailing ebdc@aol.com. Business plans must be postmarked by November 6. Winners will be announced November 21.

As part of its Outlet for Success program, the Worcester Common Fashion Outlets will award a year of free rental space in Worcester, Massachusetts, to the entrepreneur who submits the most viable business plan. Companies must have 1995 sales of less than $500,000. Plans must be received by October 31.

For conBODY rules and guidelines, call Laura Hack at (508) 798-2581, ext. 116.--Holly Celeste Fisk

