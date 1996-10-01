Best Of The Best
This story appears in the October 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
6757 Arapaho Rd., #761, Dallas, TX 75248
$46.1K-107.5K
113
1
Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts
14 Pacella Park Dr., Randolph, MA 02368
$221.6K-295.1K
4,231
18
Frozen Yogurt
Yogen Früz
8300 Woodbine Ave., 5th Fl., Markham, ON, Canada L3R 9Y7
$80K-154K
876
13
Hamburgers
Burger King Corp.
P.O. Box 020783, Miami, FL 33157
$360K-1.4M
7,167
737
Hot Dogs
Wienerschnitzel
4440 Von Karman, Newport Beach, CA 92660
to $170K-470K
284
0
Ice Cream
Baskin-Robbins USA Co.
31 Baskin-Robbins Pl., Glendale, CA 91201
to $57.2K-385K
4,192
6
Italian Fast Food
Sbarro The Italian Eatery
763 Larkfield Rd., Commack, NY 11725
$214K-758K
187
592
Juice Bars
Smoothie King
2400 Veterans Blvd., #110, Kenner, LA 70062
$90.5K-198.5K
50
3
Mexican Fast Food
Taco John's Int'l. Inc.
808 W. 20th, Cheyenne, WY 82001
$292.5K-570.5K
415
14
Muffins
My Favorite Muffin
4 Cedar Brook Dr. N., Cranbury, NJ 08512
$183.8K-486.5K
51
5
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches
The Steak Escape
222 Neilston St., Columbus, OH 43215
$169K-253.5K
92
12
Pizza
Papa John's Pizza
P.O. Box 99900, Louisville, KY 40269-9990
$168.5K-417.4K
704
233
Pizza, Take & Bake
Figaro's Italian Kitchen
P.O. Box 12575, Salem, OR 97309-0575
$104.5K-149K
53
1
Potato Specialties
New York Fries
1220 Yonge St., #400, Toronto, ON, Canada M4T 1W1
$132K-171K
90
10
Pretzels
Auntie Anne's Inc.
P.O. Box 529, Gap, PA 17527
$161.2K-240K
271
18
Sandwiches, Soups & Salads
Schlotzsky's Deli
200 W. 4th St., Austin, TX 78701
$200K-320K
402
1
Soft-Serve Ice Cream
Dairy Queen
P.O. Box 39286, Minneapolis, MN 55439-0286
$385K-745K
5,587
0
Specialty Ices
Rita's Water Ice
1525 Ford Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020
$76.9K-140K
73
1
Steak Delivery
Steak-Out
1967 Lakeside Pkwy., #420, Tucker, GA 30084
$231.5K-312K
71
1
Submarine Sandwiches
Subway
325 Bic Dr., Milford, CT 06460
$64.3K-147.8K
10,890
0
Misc. Fast Food
Long John Silver's Restaurants Inc.
P.O. Box 11988, Lexington, KY 40579
Varies
498
979
Food/Full-Service Restaurants
Barbecue Restaurants
Bono's Bar-B-Q & Grill
9250 Baymeadows Rd., #200, Jacksonville, FL 32256-1806
$320K-402K
11
6
Family Restaurants
Country Hospitality Worldwide
Carlson Pkwy., P.O. Box 59159, Minneapolis, MN 55459-8203
$606K-1.3M
249
0
Italian Restaurants
Cici's Pizza
1620 Rafe, #114, Carrollton, TX 75006
$258K-387K
114
20
Mexican Restaurants
Pepe's Mexican Restaurants
1325 W. 15th St., Chicago, IL 60608
$165K-265K
53
1
Steakhouses
Golden Corral Franchising Systems Inc.
5151 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612
$1.3M-3.4M
190
240
Misc. Full-Service Restaurants
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
4551 107th St., #100, Overland Park, KS 66207
$1.7M-3.1M
476
116
Food/Retail Sales
Convenience Stores
7-Eleven Convenience Stores
2711 N. Haskell Ave., Box 711, Dallas, TX 75221
Varies
12,024
2383
Ham Stores
Heavenly Ham
20 Mansell Ct. E., #500, Roswell, GA 30076
$103.6K-173.2K
100
1
Health Food Stores
GNC Franchising Inc.
921 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222
$102.5K-162.5K
829
1462
Misc. Food Sales/Services
Calido Chile Traders
5360 Merriam Dr., Merriam, KS 66203
$137.7K-204.8K
18
4
Home-Improvement Businesses
Cabinet Refacing
Kitchen Tune-Up
131 N. Roosevelt, Aberdeen, SD 57401
$13.3K-29.6K
297
1
Carpet Sales
Floor Coverings Int'l.
5182 Old Dixie Hwy., Forest Park, GA 30050
$22.3K-42.8K
337
0
Closet Systems
The Closet Factory
12800 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90061
$99.5K-196.1K
35
1
Furniture Stores
Norwalk Furniture Corp.
100 Furniture Pkwy., Norwalk, OH 44857
$200K-270K
35
7
Furniture Restoration Services
Furniture Medic
277 Southfield Pkwy., #130, Forest Park, GA 30050
$17.7K-19.5K
418
1
Interior Decorating
A World of Decorating
4731 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33445
$31.4K-50.4K
6
0
Painting Services
Certa ProPainters Ltd.
1140 Valley Forge Rd., Valley Forge, PA 19482
$35K-40K
153
0
Window Treatments
Budget Blinds Inc.
1570 Corporate Dr., #B, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
$22.8K-37.5K
118
1
Misc. Decorating Products/Services
Stained Glass Overlay
1827 N. Case St., Orange, CA 92665
$49.3K-98.6K
318
0
Maintenance Businesses
Asphalt Maintenance Services
Jet-Black Int'l. Inc.
9033 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington, MN 55420
$24.6K-30.7K
8
1
Carpet, Uphol. & Drapery Services
Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning
1530 N. 1000 West, Logan, UT 84321
$19K-39.2K
4,147
0
Commercial Cleaning
Coverall Cleaning Concepts
3111 Camino Del Rio N., #950, San Diego, CA 92108
$3.6K-37.1K
3,518
12
Lawn Care/Landscaping
Lawn Doctor Inc.
142 Hwy. 34, Holmdel, NJ 07733-0401
$41.5K
307
0
Pest-Control Services
Terminix Termite & Pest Control
860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120
$32.1K-75.6K
427
411
Plumbing Services
Mr. Rooter
1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76703
$28.2K-55.3K
277
0
Porcelain/Marble Restoration
Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc.
1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707
$29.3K-62.3K
407
0
Residential Cleaning
Merry Maids
860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120
$21.8K-37.7K
971
9
Restroom Hygiene Services
Swisher Hygiene Co.
6849 Fairview, Charlotte, NC 28210
$63K-122K
97
5
Vinyl Repair
C.G.I. Inc.
7111 Ohms Ln., Minneapolis, MN 55439
$17.2K-41.8K
99
1
Misc. Maintenance Products/Svcs.
Culligan Water Conditioning
1 Culligan Pkwy., Northbrook, IL 60062-6209
$108K-230K
740
21
Pet Businesses
Bird Stores
Wild Birds Unlimited
3003 E. 96th St., #201, Indianapolis, IN 46240
$71K-122K
203
0
Pet-Care Services
Pets Are Inn
7723 Tanglewood Ct., #150, Minneapolis, MN 55439
$21.1K-25.2K
18
0
Pet Stores
Petland
195 N. Hickory St., Chillicothe, OH 45601
$156.5K-480K
146
1
Photographic Businesses
Photofinishing
Moto Photo Inc.
4444 Lake Center Dr., Dayton, OH 45426
$169.8K+
371
61
Photography Services
Glamour Shots Licensing Inc.
1300 Metropolitan Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73108
$148K
304
4
Videotaping Services
Video Data Services
3136 Winton Rd. S., #304, Rochester, NY 14623
$21K
185
1
Real Estate Businesses
Property-Inspection Services
The HomeTeam Inspection Service
6355 E. Kemper Rd., #250, Cincinnati, OH 45241
$16.5K-34.6K
155
0
Real Estate Services
Century 21 Real Estate Corp.
339 Jefferson Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054
Varies
6,094
0
Recreation Businesses
Campgrounds
Kampgrounds of America Inc.
550 N. 31st St., 4th Fl., Billings, MT 59101
$105K+
531
11
Golf
Nevada Bob's Discount Golf
3311 E. Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV 89121
$227K-298K
251
7
Hotels & Motels
Choice Hotels Int'l.
10750 Columbia Pkwy., Silver Spring, MD 20901
$1.5M-4M
3,299
54
Sports-Event Planning
American Poolplayers Association
1000 Lake St. Louis Blvd., Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
Varies
219
1
Sports Equipment/Apparel
Play It Again Sports
4200 Dahlberg Dr., Minneapolis, MN 55422
$159.6K-230K
597
4
Sports Memorabilia Stores
Pro Image
563 W. 500 South, Bountiful, UT 84010
$150K-234K
170
62
Travel Businesses
Uniglobe Travel
1199 W. Pender St., 9th Fl., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2R1
$100K-120K
1,129
0
Misc. Rec. Activities/Facilities
Putt-Putt Golf & Games
3007 Ft. Bragg Rd., Box 35237, Fayetteville, NC 28303
$120K+
254
10
Retail Businesses
Appliance/Furniture Rentals
ColorTyme
1231 Greenway Dr., #900, Irving, TX 75038-2040
$256.2K-474.9K
323
8
Art Products/Services
Deck The Walls
P.O. Box 1187, Houston, TX 77210-1187
$250K-299K
189
3
Bookstores
Little Professor Book Centers Inc.
130 S. First St., #300, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
$335K/1.8M
96
0
CDs & Tapes
Disc-Go-Round
4200 Dahlberg Dr., Minneapolis, MN 55422
$106.3K-134.5K
84
1
Computer Businesses
Computer Renaissance
4200 Dahlberg Dr., Minneapolis, MN 55422
$205K-255K
26
4
Flowers
Conroy's 1-800-Flowers
6621 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90803
Varies
88
21
Gifts & Collectibles
Wicks 'N' Sticks
P.O. Box 4586, Houston, TX 77210-4586
$178.6K-274.3K
189
2
Hardware
Snap-On Tools
2801 80th St., P.O. Box 1410, Kenosha, WI 53141-1410
$109.9K-192.8K
2,943
225
Newsstands
Gateway Cigar Store/Newsstands
30 E. Beaver Creek Rd., #206, Richmond Hill, ON, Can. L4B 1J2
$60.9K-259.3K
266
0
Party Stores
Party City Corp.
400 Commons Way, #C, Rockaway, NJ 07866
$292K
135
16
Stationery Stores
Papyrus
954-60th St., Oakland, CA 94608
$164K-318.5K
50
17
Videocassette Rentals
Video Update Inc.
287 E. 6th St., #615, St. Paul, MN 55101
$224.5K-400K
23
109
Video Game Stores
Microplay Video Games
918 Dundas St. E., 5th Fl., Mississauga, ON, Canada L4Y 4M9
$97K-197K
121
9
Miscellaneous Retail Sales
Medicap Pharmacy
4700 Westown Pkwy., #300, West Des Moines, IA 50266-6730
$33.5K-214K
124
0
Service Businesses
Dating Services
Together Dating Service
161 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01701
$88K-327K
131
21
Dinner Delivery
Takeout Taxi
1175 Herndon Pkwy., Herndon, VA 22070
$72.5K-97.2K
96
2
DJ/Party Services
Complete Music
7877 L St., Omaha, NE 68127
$17.5K-26K
124
1
Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services
One Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaning
2005 Ross Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45212
$165K-265K
824
0
Dry Cleaning/Laundry Delivery
Pressed4Time Inc.
124 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776
$11.9K-17.2K
74
1
Electronic Repair Services
Mr. Electric
1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707
$25.9K+
9
0
Environmental Businesses
Environmental Biotech Inc.
4404 N. Tamaimi Trail, Sarasota, FL 34234
$100K-110K
97
0
Income Tax Services
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
4575 Bonney Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462
$30K-42.2K
1,222
135
Moving Services
Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc.
1915 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912
$33.5K-56K
43
1
Plant Maintenance Services
Foliage Design Systems
4496 35th St., Orlando, FL 32811
$27.4K-113.9K
41
6
Postal & Business Services
Mail Boxes Etc.
6060 Cornerstone Ct. W., San Diego, CA 92121
$93.5K-137.4K
2,786
3
Printing Services
Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc.
1640 New Hwy., Farmingdale, NY 11735
$120.6K-204.9K
861
0
Publishing Services
Homes & Land Magazine
P.O. Box 5018, Tallahassee, FL 32314
$47K-92K
209
2
Referral Services
Service Center Inc.
7655 E. Gelding Dr., #A3, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
$39K-51K
14
2
Security & Safety Businesses
Dynamark Security Centers Inc.
19833 Leitersburg Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21742
$39.8K-43.5K
139
1
Senior Care Services
Home Instead Senior Care
1104 S. 76th Ave., #A, Omaha, NE 68124
$13K-18.7K
28
1
Shoe Repair
Heel Quik! Inc.
6425 Powers Ferry Rd., #250, Atlanta, GA 30339
$6K-135.5K
633
2
Miscellaneous Services
Fast-Fix Jewelry Repairs
1501 Decker Ave., #107, Stuart, FL 34994
$86.8K-155.6K
76
1
Training Businesses
Computer Training
ExecuTrain Corp.
4800 N. Point Pkwy., Atlanta, GA 30202
$180K-225K
124
3
Management Training
Sandler Sales Institute
10411 Stevenson Rd., Stevenson, MD 21153
$36.5K-53.3K
166
0
Vocational Training
Academy Of Learning
100 York Blvd., #400, Richmond Hill, ON, Canada L4B 1J8
$128K-175K
120
1
Misc. Training Systems
Sylvan Learning Systems
9135 Guilford Rd., Columbia, MD 21046
$78.5K-142.4K
529
26