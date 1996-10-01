Best Of The Best

The top picks from our Franchise 500 listing.
October 1996

6757 Arapaho Rd., #761, Dallas, TX 75248

$46.1K-107.5K

113

1

Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts

14 Pacella Park Dr., Randolph, MA 02368

$221.6K-295.1K

4,231

18

Frozen Yogurt

Yogen Früz

8300 Woodbine Ave., 5th Fl., Markham, ON, Canada L3R 9Y7

$80K-154K

876

13

Hamburgers

Burger King Corp.

P.O. Box 020783, Miami, FL 33157

$360K-1.4M

7,167

737

Hot Dogs

Wienerschnitzel

4440 Von Karman, Newport Beach, CA 92660

to $170K-470K

284

0

Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins USA Co.

31 Baskin-Robbins Pl., Glendale, CA 91201

to $57.2K-385K

4,192

6

Italian Fast Food

Sbarro The Italian Eatery

763 Larkfield Rd., Commack, NY 11725

$214K-758K

187

592

Juice Bars

Smoothie King

2400 Veterans Blvd., #110, Kenner, LA 70062

$90.5K-198.5K

50

3

Mexican Fast Food

Taco John's Int'l. Inc.

808 W. 20th, Cheyenne, WY 82001

$292.5K-570.5K

415

14

Muffins

My Favorite Muffin

4 Cedar Brook Dr. N., Cranbury, NJ 08512

$183.8K-486.5K

51

5

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches

The Steak Escape

222 Neilston St., Columbus, OH 43215

$169K-253.5K

92

12

Pizza

Papa John's Pizza

P.O. Box 99900, Louisville, KY 40269-9990

$168.5K-417.4K

704

233

Pizza, Take & Bake

Figaro's Italian Kitchen

P.O. Box 12575, Salem, OR 97309-0575

$104.5K-149K

53

1

Potato Specialties

New York Fries

1220 Yonge St., #400, Toronto, ON, Canada M4T 1W1

$132K-171K

90

10

Pretzels

Auntie Anne's Inc.

P.O. Box 529, Gap, PA 17527

$161.2K-240K

271

18

Sandwiches, Soups & Salads

Schlotzsky's Deli

200 W. 4th St., Austin, TX 78701

$200K-320K

402

1

Soft-Serve Ice Cream

Dairy Queen

P.O. Box 39286, Minneapolis, MN 55439-0286

$385K-745K

5,587

0

Specialty Ices

Rita's Water Ice

1525 Ford Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020

$76.9K-140K

73

1

Steak Delivery

Steak-Out

1967 Lakeside Pkwy., #420, Tucker, GA 30084

$231.5K-312K

71

1

Submarine Sandwiches

Subway

325 Bic Dr., Milford, CT 06460

$64.3K-147.8K

10,890

0

Misc. Fast Food

Long John Silver's Restaurants Inc.

P.O. Box 11988, Lexington, KY 40579

Varies

498

979

Food/Full-Service Restaurants

Barbecue Restaurants

Bono's Bar-B-Q & Grill

9250 Baymeadows Rd., #200, Jacksonville, FL 32256-1806

$320K-402K

11

6

Family Restaurants

Country Hospitality Worldwide

Carlson Pkwy., P.O. Box 59159, Minneapolis, MN 55459-8203

$606K-1.3M

249

0

Italian Restaurants

Cici's Pizza

1620 Rafe, #114, Carrollton, TX 75006

$258K-387K

114

20

Mexican Restaurants

Pepe's Mexican Restaurants

1325 W. 15th St., Chicago, IL 60608

$165K-265K

53

1

Steakhouses

Golden Corral Franchising Systems Inc.

5151 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612

$1.3M-3.4M

190

240

Misc. Full-Service Restaurants

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar

4551 107th St., #100, Overland Park, KS 66207

$1.7M-3.1M

476

116

Food/Retail Sales

Convenience Stores

7-Eleven Convenience Stores

2711 N. Haskell Ave., Box 711, Dallas, TX 75221

Varies

12,024

2383

Ham Stores

Heavenly Ham

20 Mansell Ct. E., #500, Roswell, GA 30076

$103.6K-173.2K

100

1

Health Food Stores

GNC Franchising Inc.

921 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

$102.5K-162.5K

829

1462

Misc. Food Sales/Services

Calido Chile Traders

5360 Merriam Dr., Merriam, KS 66203

$137.7K-204.8K

18

4

Home-Improvement Businesses

Cabinet Refacing

Kitchen Tune-Up

131 N. Roosevelt, Aberdeen, SD 57401

$13.3K-29.6K

297

1

Carpet Sales

Floor Coverings Int'l.

5182 Old Dixie Hwy., Forest Park, GA 30050

$22.3K-42.8K

337

0

Closet Systems

The Closet Factory

12800 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90061

$99.5K-196.1K

35

1

Furniture Stores

Norwalk Furniture Corp.

100 Furniture Pkwy., Norwalk, OH 44857

$200K-270K

35

7

Furniture Restoration Services

Furniture Medic

277 Southfield Pkwy., #130, Forest Park, GA 30050

$17.7K-19.5K

418

1

Interior Decorating

A World of Decorating

4731 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33445

$31.4K-50.4K

6

0

Painting Services

Certa ProPainters Ltd.

1140 Valley Forge Rd., Valley Forge, PA 19482

$35K-40K

153

0

Window Treatments

Budget Blinds Inc.

1570 Corporate Dr., #B, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

$22.8K-37.5K

118

1

Misc. Decorating Products/Services

Stained Glass Overlay

1827 N. Case St., Orange, CA 92665

$49.3K-98.6K

318

0

Maintenance Businesses

Asphalt Maintenance Services

Jet-Black Int'l. Inc.

9033 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington, MN 55420

$24.6K-30.7K

8

1

Carpet, Uphol. & Drapery Services

Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning

1530 N. 1000 West, Logan, UT 84321

$19K-39.2K

4,147

0

Commercial Cleaning

Coverall Cleaning Concepts

3111 Camino Del Rio N., #950, San Diego, CA 92108

$3.6K-37.1K

3,518

12

Lawn Care/Landscaping

Lawn Doctor Inc.

142 Hwy. 34, Holmdel, NJ 07733-0401

$41.5K

307

0

Pest-Control Services

Terminix Termite & Pest Control

860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120

$32.1K-75.6K

427

411

Plumbing Services

Mr. Rooter

1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76703

$28.2K-55.3K

277

0

Porcelain/Marble Restoration

Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc.

1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707

$29.3K-62.3K

407

0

Residential Cleaning

Merry Maids

860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120

$21.8K-37.7K

971

9

Restroom Hygiene Services

Swisher Hygiene Co.

6849 Fairview, Charlotte, NC 28210

$63K-122K

97

5

Vinyl Repair

C.G.I. Inc.

7111 Ohms Ln., Minneapolis, MN 55439

$17.2K-41.8K

99

1

Misc. Maintenance Products/Svcs.

Culligan Water Conditioning

1 Culligan Pkwy., Northbrook, IL 60062-6209

$108K-230K

740

21

Pet Businesses

Bird Stores

Wild Birds Unlimited

3003 E. 96th St., #201, Indianapolis, IN 46240

$71K-122K

203

0

Pet-Care Services

Pets Are Inn

7723 Tanglewood Ct., #150, Minneapolis, MN 55439

$21.1K-25.2K

18

0

Pet Stores

Petland

195 N. Hickory St., Chillicothe, OH 45601

$156.5K-480K

146

1

Photographic Businesses

Photofinishing

Moto Photo Inc.

4444 Lake Center Dr., Dayton, OH 45426

$169.8K+

371

61

Photography Services

Glamour Shots Licensing Inc.

1300 Metropolitan Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73108

$148K

304

4

Videotaping Services

Video Data Services

3136 Winton Rd. S., #304, Rochester, NY 14623

$21K

185

1

Real Estate Businesses

Property-Inspection Services

The HomeTeam Inspection Service

6355 E. Kemper Rd., #250, Cincinnati, OH 45241

$16.5K-34.6K

155

0

Real Estate Services

Century 21 Real Estate Corp.

339 Jefferson Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054

Varies

6,094

0

Recreation Businesses

Campgrounds

Kampgrounds of America Inc.

550 N. 31st St., 4th Fl., Billings, MT 59101

$105K+

531

11

Golf

Nevada Bob's Discount Golf

3311 E. Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV 89121

$227K-298K

251

7

Hotels & Motels

Choice Hotels Int'l.

10750 Columbia Pkwy., Silver Spring, MD 20901

$1.5M-4M

3,299

54

Sports-Event Planning

American Poolplayers Association

1000 Lake St. Louis Blvd., Lake St. Louis, MO 63367

Varies

219

1

Sports Equipment/Apparel

Play It Again Sports

4200 Dahlberg Dr., Minneapolis, MN 55422

$159.6K-230K

597

4

Sports Memorabilia Stores

Pro Image

563 W. 500 South, Bountiful, UT 84010

$150K-234K

170

62

Travel Businesses

Uniglobe Travel

1199 W. Pender St., 9th Fl., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2R1

$100K-120K

1,129

0

Misc. Rec. Activities/Facilities

Putt-Putt Golf & Games

3007 Ft. Bragg Rd., Box 35237, Fayetteville, NC 28303

$120K+

254

10

Retail Businesses

Appliance/Furniture Rentals

ColorTyme

1231 Greenway Dr., #900, Irving, TX 75038-2040

$256.2K-474.9K

323

8

Art Products/Services

Deck The Walls

P.O. Box 1187, Houston, TX 77210-1187

$250K-299K

189

3

Bookstores

Little Professor Book Centers Inc.

130 S. First St., #300, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

$335K/1.8M

96

0

CDs & Tapes

Disc-Go-Round

4200 Dahlberg Dr., Minneapolis, MN 55422

$106.3K-134.5K

84

1

Computer Businesses

Computer Renaissance

4200 Dahlberg Dr., Minneapolis, MN 55422

$205K-255K

26

4

Flowers

Conroy's 1-800-Flowers

6621 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90803

Varies

88

21

Gifts & Collectibles

Wicks 'N' Sticks

P.O. Box 4586, Houston, TX 77210-4586

$178.6K-274.3K

189

2

Hardware

Snap-On Tools

2801 80th St., P.O. Box 1410, Kenosha, WI 53141-1410

$109.9K-192.8K

2,943

225

Newsstands

Gateway Cigar Store/Newsstands

30 E. Beaver Creek Rd., #206, Richmond Hill, ON, Can. L4B 1J2

$60.9K-259.3K

266

0

Party Stores

Party City Corp.

400 Commons Way, #C, Rockaway, NJ 07866

$292K

135

16

Stationery Stores

Papyrus

954-60th St., Oakland, CA 94608

$164K-318.5K

50

17

Videocassette Rentals

Video Update Inc.

287 E. 6th St., #615, St. Paul, MN 55101

$224.5K-400K

23

109

Video Game Stores

Microplay Video Games

918 Dundas St. E., 5th Fl., Mississauga, ON, Canada L4Y 4M9

$97K-197K

121

9

Miscellaneous Retail Sales

Medicap Pharmacy

4700 Westown Pkwy., #300, West Des Moines, IA 50266-6730

$33.5K-214K

124

0

Service Businesses

Dating Services

Together Dating Service

161 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01701

$88K-327K

131

21

Dinner Delivery

Takeout Taxi

1175 Herndon Pkwy., Herndon, VA 22070

$72.5K-97.2K

96

2

DJ/Party Services

Complete Music

7877 L St., Omaha, NE 68127

$17.5K-26K

124

1

Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services

One Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaning

2005 Ross Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45212

$165K-265K

824

0

Dry Cleaning/Laundry Delivery

Pressed4Time Inc.

124 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776

$11.9K-17.2K

74

1

Electronic Repair Services

Mr. Electric

1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707

$25.9K+

9

0

Environmental Businesses

Environmental Biotech Inc.

4404 N. Tamaimi Trail, Sarasota, FL 34234

$100K-110K

97

0

Income Tax Services

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

4575 Bonney Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462

$30K-42.2K

1,222

135

Moving Services

Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc.

1915 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912

$33.5K-56K

43

1

Plant Maintenance Services

Foliage Design Systems

4496 35th St., Orlando, FL 32811

$27.4K-113.9K

41

6

Postal & Business Services

Mail Boxes Etc.

6060 Cornerstone Ct. W., San Diego, CA 92121

$93.5K-137.4K

2,786

3

Printing Services

Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc.

1640 New Hwy., Farmingdale, NY 11735

$120.6K-204.9K

861

0

Publishing Services

Homes & Land Magazine

P.O. Box 5018, Tallahassee, FL 32314

$47K-92K

209

2

Referral Services

Service Center Inc.

7655 E. Gelding Dr., #A3, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

$39K-51K

14

2

Security & Safety Businesses

Dynamark Security Centers Inc.

19833 Leitersburg Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21742

$39.8K-43.5K

139

1

Senior Care Services

Home Instead Senior Care

1104 S. 76th Ave., #A, Omaha, NE 68124

$13K-18.7K

28

1

Shoe Repair

Heel Quik! Inc.

6425 Powers Ferry Rd., #250, Atlanta, GA 30339

$6K-135.5K

633

2

Miscellaneous Services

Fast-Fix Jewelry Repairs

1501 Decker Ave., #107, Stuart, FL 34994

$86.8K-155.6K

76

1

Training Businesses

Computer Training

ExecuTrain Corp.

4800 N. Point Pkwy., Atlanta, GA 30202

$180K-225K

124

3

Management Training

Sandler Sales Institute

10411 Stevenson Rd., Stevenson, MD 21153

$36.5K-53.3K

166

0

Vocational Training

Academy Of Learning

100 York Blvd., #400, Richmond Hill, ON, Canada L4B 1J8

$128K-175K

120

1

Misc. Training Systems

Sylvan Learning Systems

9135 Guilford Rd., Columbia, MD 21046

$78.5K-142.4K

529

26

