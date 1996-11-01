Fyi: Special EventsMark Your Calendars

  • FINANCIAL DECISIONS FOR THE SUCCESSFUL ENTREPRENEUR

October 30-November 2, Walt Disney World Dolphin (hotel), Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Sponsored by the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School. Contact Jill Beck, University Conference Services, P.O. Box 60622, Charlotte, NC 28260, (800) 864-2063.


  • OTTAWA WINE &FOOD SHOW

November 1-3, Ottawa Congress Centre, Ottawa. Contact Robert or Halina Player, Player Expositions International, 255 Clemow Ave., Ottawa, ON, CAN K1S 2B5, (613) 567-6408.


  • COLORADO SKI & SNOWBOARD EXPO

November 7-10, Currigan Hall, Denver. Contact Loraine Gruber at (617) 890-3234 to exhibit; for other information, contact BEWI Productions Inc., 135 Second Ave., W. Waltham, MA 02154, (303) 640-8000.


  • TORONTO FRANCHISE & BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES EXPO

November 8-10, Toronto International Centre. Contact The Prestige Group, 1293 Matheson Blvd. E., Mississauga, ON, CAN L4W 1R1, (800) 463-7469.


  • BED & BREAKFAST INNKEEPERS OF COLORADO STATEWIDE CONFERENCE

November 11-13, Cheyenne Mountain Conference Resort, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Contact John or Barbara Starr, Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado, 2030 W. Cheyenne Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906, (719) 633-0625.


  • PREPARING YOURLOAN REQUEST

November 12, Women's Business Development Center at Harris Trust & Savings Bank, Chicago. Contact Joyce Wade, Women's Business Development Center, 901 E. 47th St., Chicago, IL 60615, (312) 853-3477.


  • School and home office product association show

November 14-16, Dallas Convention Center. Contact Lisa Feldman, School and Home Office Products Association, 3055 Kettering Blvd., #401, Dayton, OH 45439, (800) 854-SHOP.


  • GREEN INDUSTRY EXPOSITION

November 17-21, Omni Netherland Plaza Hotel, Cincinnati. Co-sponsored by Alcoa Landscape & Grounds Maintenance Corp. Contact Elise Lindsey, Associated Landscape Contractors of America, 12200 Sunrise Valley Dr., #150, Reston, VA 20191, (703) 620-6363.


  • DEALING WITH YOUR FOREIGN BUYERS

November 19, Export Small Business Development Center, Ventura, California. Workshop features panel of small-business owners involved in exporting. Contact Heather Wicka, Export Small Business Development Center, 5700 Ralston St., #310, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 644-6191.


  • ATLANTA CHRISTMAS SHOW

November 21-24, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Christmas gift and craft show. Contact Lindsey Miller, Southern Exposition Management Co. Productions, 1130 Hightower Trail, Atlanta, GA 30350-6202, (770) 998-9800.


  • MASSACHUSETTS INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

November 21-24, The Centrum, Worcester, Massachusetts. Contact David Budnik, Expo Management Group, 69 Milk St., #206, Westborough, MA 01581, (508) 836-2222.


  • BECOMING CERTIFIED & EXPANDING YOUR MARKET TO GOVERNMENT & CORPORATE BUYERS

November 26, Women's Business Development Center, Chicago. Contact Elizabeth Scully, 8 S. Michigan, #400, Chicago, IL 60603, (312) 853-3477, ext. 18.


  • 1996 CENTRAL FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

November 27-December 1, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Contact Jack Olson, Liberty Productions Inc., P.O. Box 4097, Harrisburg, PA 17111, (717) 566-6100.


  • COMPUTER FEST/CHRISTMAS SHOW

November 29-December 1, Toronto International Centre. Contact Show Fest Productions Inc., 60 Saint Claire Ave. W., #5, Toronto, ON, CAN M4V 1M7, (416) 324-0765.


  • INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS & EXPOSITIONS

December 2-5, Las Vegas Hilton. Marketplace for supplies and services for the fair and carnival industry. Contact Lewis Miller, International Association of Fairs & Expositions, P.O. Box 985, Springfield, MO 65801, (417) 862-5771.


  • GREAT LAKES OHIO BUSINESS EXPO

December 3-4, International Exposition Center, Cleveland. Contact Natalie Brown, Show Manager, SOHO Expo Group, 431 Ohio Pike, #104 S., Cincinnati, OH 45255, (513) 528-1550.


  • HOLIDAY FAIR

December 5-7, Palmetto International Exposition Center, Greenville, South Carolina. Contact Sandra Reese, Textile Hall Corp., P.O. Box 5823, Greenville, SC 29606, (864) 233-2562.


  • SOUTHERN HEALTH ORGANIZATION EXPO

December 6 (educational program only); December 7-8 (exhibition), The Centroplex, Orlando, Florida. Trade only. Contact Carylene J. Reed, National Nutritional Foods Association, Southeast Region, 5445 James St., New Port Richey, FL 34652, (800) 828-7250.


  • PERFORMANCE RACING INDUSTRY TRADE SHOW

December 6-8, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. Trade only. Contact Lyn Hiner, Laguna Coast Publishing, P.O. Box 9327, South Laguna, CA 92677, (714) 499-5413.


  • NATIONAL FOOD BROKERS/INTERNATIONAL FOOD-SERVICE BROKERS EXPO

December 6-9, Hyatt Regency, Chicago. Contact National Food Brokers Association, 2100 Reston Pkwy., #400, Reston, VA 20191, (703) 758-7790.


  • ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

December 7-8, Broward County Convention Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.


  • NEW TO EXPORT SEMINAR

December 10, Export Small Business Development Center, Los Angeles. Contact Lucien Cullen, Export Small Business Development Center, 110 E. Ninth St., Ste. A669, Los Angeles, CA 90079, (213) 892-1111.


  • FALL INTERNET WORLD

December 10-13, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Mecklermedia, 20 Ketchum St., Westport, CT 06880, (203) 226-6967.


  • COMPUTER MARKETPLACE

December 14-15, Livestock Events Center, Reno, Nevada. Contact National Productions Inc., 16175 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill, CA 95037, (800) 800-5600.


  • ANTIQUE-A-RAMA

January 1, Eastern States Exposition Center, West Springfield, Massachusetts. Contact The Maven Co., P.O. Box 1538, Waterbury, CT 06721, (203) 758-3880.


  • HOUSTON INTERNATIONAL BOAT, SPORT & TRAVEL SHOW

January 3-12, Astrodome USA, Houston. Contact Ken Lovell, Houston International Boat, Sport & Travel Show Inc., 2600 Southwest Fwy., #1000, Houston, TX 77098, (713) 526-6361.


  • WONDERFUL WORLD OF WEDDINGS

January 4-5, Wisconsin State Fair Park, Milwaukee. Contact Expo Productions Inc., 510 Hartbrook Dr., Hartland, WI 53029, (800) 367-5520.


  • ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

February 1-2, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

