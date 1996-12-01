Mark Your Calendars

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

 

  • CHARLOTTE BUSINESS EXPO

December 3-4, Charlotte Merchandise Mart, Charlotte, North Carolina. Trade show for business-to-business products and services. Contact Margaret Schmidt, Expo Group, 800 Briar Creek Rd., Ste. DD507, Charlotte, NC 28205, (704) 331-9095.

 

  • ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

December 7-8, Broward County Convention Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

 

  • International Kids Fashion Show

January 5-7, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Stanley Kaye, The Larkin Group, 485 7th Ave., #1400, New York, NY 10018, (212) 594-0880.

 

  • Macworld expo

January 7-10, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Contact Cress O'Brien, MHA Event Management, 1400 Providence Hwy., P.O. Box 9127, Norwood, MA 02062-9127, (617) 551-9800.

 

  • GRAPHICS OF THE AMERICAS '97

January 17-19, Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Graphics technology for all printing types. Contact LaVerne Preece-Field, Printing Association of Florida, 6095 N.W. 167th St., Ste. D-7, Hialeah, FL 33015, (305) 558-4855.

 

  • INTERNATIONAL FANCY FOOD & CONFECTION SHOW

January 19-21, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Contact Reed Exhibition Co., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, exhibitors: (203) 840-5477, attendees: (203) 840- 5606.

 

  • outdoor retailer winter market

January 25-28, Salt Palace, Salt Lake City, Utah. Outdoor specialty retailers. Contact Cathy Griffith, Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (714) 376-8155.

 

  • ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

February 1-2, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'