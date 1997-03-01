Buyer's Market

Tech-driven acquisitions are firm's stock in trade.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 1997 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

THE COMPANY: The Eastwind Group Inc., based in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, is an investment holding company whose strategy is to acquire and consolidate small and medium-sized technology-driven manufacturing businesses. The company, which recently announced the acquisitions of Centennial Printing and Ivy Industries, is aggressively seeking acquisitions in six industry niches: publishing and printing, water treatment products, aerospace, sports and recreation, premium home products, and food products.

The Markets: The Eastwind Group has the following goals:


*Acquire underperforming middle-market manufacturing businesses in fragmented industries or those that are near or at the bottom of their cycle. Create dominant performers through consolidation, management restructuring and re-engineering.


*Expand the acquired businesses through further strategic acquisitions that support existing internal growth.

The Sizzle: The most appealing aspect of Eastwind is that management is focused on acquiring undervalued or underutilized assets at favorable prices and making them profitable. The improvement in profits of its two most recent acquisitions, Centennial Printing and Ivy Industries, suggests Eastwind is on the right track.

It is fairly early in this company's business cycle to draw the attention of large institutional investors; thus, Eastwind offers you the opportunity to invest in an undiscovered company that appears to have a promising future.

The Risks: The primary risk is that management may be unable to locate and execute acquisitions. There is also the possibility the company could purchase a business that will be hampered by future economic pressures, thus dampening future earnings potential. At this point, Eastwind must be considered a speculative investment.

Historical Financial Performance: The company has total assets of $13.7 million; its portfolio includes Princeton Academic Press, Wickersham Printing Co., Polychem Corp. and Lavelle Co. Revenues increased substantially during the first nine months of 1996, driven primarily by 40 percent revenue growth in Polychem, which manufactures and distributes water treatment products. Eastwind estimates 1996 fourth-quarter revenues of $11 million will result in overall revenue growth of 60 percent between 1995 and 1996.

Projected Financial Performance: Management indicates they are involved in discussions with a bicycle company; if this acquisition is completed, the revenue and earnings projections in the chart (below, left) could prove to be very conservative.

At A Glance

Name: The Eastwind Group Inc.

Net sales: $14.85 million*

Earnings: $470,700*

Earnings per share: $0.21*

Shares outstanding: 2,994,546*

Recent price: $6.125**

Stock market: Nasdaq

Symbol: EWND

*For 9-month period ending 9/30/96

**For last quarter of 1996

Contact Sources

The Eastwind Group Inc., 100 Four Falls Corporate Ctr., #305, West Conshohocken, PA 19428, (610) 828-6860;

Nutmeg Securities Ltd., 495 Post Rd. E., Westport, CT 06880, (800) 288-5513.

Charles R. Drummond is director of research at Nutmeg Securities Ltd. in Westport, Connecticut. The above opinions are those of the author and not of Entrepreneur. These investment vehicles may not be right for you. Carefully investigate before investing.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

5 Compelling Reasons for Starting a Business Even Though Most Businesses Fail

Starting a Business

How to Know When Your Side Hustle Could Be Your Full-Time Career

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job