Capital Connections

A sampling of financing programs nationwide

March 1, 1997 4 min read

Phoenix businesses that are at least 2 years old, have a net worth of less than $7.5 million, and annual profits (after federal income tax) of less than $2.5 million may apply for microloan funds ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 through the Enterprise Community Microloan Participation Program operated by the city of Phoenix. Loans are provided by community lending institutions, with the city putting up 25 percent to 50 percent of the total loan amount. Call (602) 262-5040 for information.

California

Manufacturing or light industrial firms in Irvine that are expanding, moving to the city or building a new facility to create or retain jobs can apply for up to $10 million at below-market interest rates through the Industrial Development Bond program. Proceeds can be used for capital improvements or equipment purchases. For information, contact Peter Cox at (714) 724-6364.

The Southern California Funding Directory lists places to obtain equity or debt financing in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The cost is $29.95 plus $5 for shipping. Order by calling (714) 855-0652.

Georgia

Georgia exporters in business for at least one year who need a working capital guarantee can apply for one through the Georgia Export Finance Fund/Ex-Im Bank Co-Guarantee and Delegated Authority program. The program guarantees up to 90 percent of as much as $1 million for a specific transaction or a line of credit. For information, contact Jean Prasher at (404) 657-1958.

Illinois

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Affairs offers grants through its Technology and Practices Demonstration Program to help businesses and nonprofit groups create innovative technologies to use waste generated in Illinois. Entrepreneurs can apply for up to $150,000 and must supply a minimum of 10 percent of the requested amount in matching funds. For an application, call Ron Swager at (217) 785-2800.

Loans of $2,000 to $15,000 are available through the MicroLoan Lending Program of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the Evanston Business and Technology Center. Loans are open to entrepreneurs in North and Northwest Cook counties. Contact the SBDC at (847) 866-1817.

Maryland

Start-up and expansion grants and loans are available to nonprofit and for-profit small businesses in designated revitalization areas in the state. Through its Neighborhood Business Development Program, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will finance up to 50 percent of a project ranging from $25,000 to $500,000. For more information, call (410) 514-7288.

New Jersey

The Southern New Jersey Small Business MicroLoan Fund provides start-up or existing businesses in Camden, Burlington and Gloucester counties from $5,000 to $25,000 in financing. The fund is operated by the Small Business Association of Delaware Valley and Partners for Small Business Development Inc.; call (609) 667-3888.

National

Entrepreneurs and companies trying to develop technology can compete for funding from the Advanced Technology Program (ATP) through General Competition 97-01, offered by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). March 19 at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time is the deadline to submit a proposal; NIST estimates some 20 projects of about $1 million each will be funded. To receive proposal guidelines, call 800 ATP-FUND.

ATP is also seeking proposals for two other programs, Information Infrastructure for Healthcare and Motor Vehicle Manufacturing Technology. Companies that create information-processing technology for the health-care industry can compete for a total of $10 million to $15 million in prizes. The Motor Vehicles Manufacturing Technology program is looking for techniques to strengthen auto manufacturers' capabilities and lead to advances in the automotive production chain; this program also has $10 million to $15 million available. The deadline to submit proposals is 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on April 30. For more information, call (800) ATP-FUND, or visit ( http://www.atp.nist.gov ).

National

American Express Co. and AT&T Capital Corp. have created a joint venture company--American Express CapitaFinance LLC--to provide small-business equipment financing. American Express Corporate Card holders can obtain up to $25,000 on one- to five-year terms to purchase items ranging from office furniture and computers to faxes and telecommunications equipment. Call (800) 403-1288 for more information.

