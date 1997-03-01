Mark Your Calendars

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

March 8-9, Meadowlands Convention Center, Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

10th Annual Asia/Pacific Business Outlook Conference

March 17-19, University of Southern California, Los Angeles. Contact Sue Allen, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-1421, (213) 740-7132.

Women In Business: No Jokes! No Fools!

April 1, Turf Valley Conference Center, Ellicott City, Maryland. Contact Gracefield Enterprises Inc., 5 Coach House Dr., Owings Mills, MD 21117, (410) 581-3430.

10th International Conference Of Small & Medium-Size Enterprises

April 6-9, Hotel Inter-Continental, Miami. Contact Katherine Hoelscher, Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33431-0991, (561) 362-5620.

Women's Business Roundtable

April 10, Pea Soup Anderson's restaurant, Carlsbad, California. Contact Delores Braswell, Service Corps of Retired Executives and Small Business Administration, 550 W. C St., #550, San Diego, CA 92101, (619) 557-7250, ext. 1147.

Aromatherapy, Home Fragrance & Personal Care Trade Show

April 12-15, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Aubin Wilson, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., #1200, White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (800) 272-SHOW.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

April 14-15, Rosemont Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

Franchise Management Certificate Program

April 24-26, El Paso Marriott, El Paso, Texas. Contact Carolyn Gough, Franchise Center at the University of Texas, El Paso, College of Business Administration, El Paso, TX 79968-0545, (800) 687-4512.

Women's Business Breakfast

April 25, Mission Valley Hilton, San Diego. Contact Cyndi Harris, Service Corps of Retired Executives and Small Business Administration, 550 W. C St., #550, San Diego, CA 92101, (619) 557-7250, ext. 1149.

9th Annual Los Angeles Black Business Expo & Trade Show

April 25-27, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Dean Jones, Los Angeles Black Business Expo, 12540 S. Crenshaw Blvd., Hawthorne, CA 90250, (213) 420-2231.

Gourmet Products Show

April 27-30, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Contact Show Information, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., #1200, White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (800) 272-SHOW.

