Mark Your Calendars
This story appears in the April 1997 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
1997 East-West International Trade Conference
April 13-16, Marriott Hotel, Nash- ville, Tennessee. Contact Frank Barnett, East-West Conferences Inc., 2300 Riverview Tower, 900 S. Gay St., Knoxville, TN 37902, (423) 524-2055.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
April 14-15, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.
New ABC's Of Marketing: Bridging The Gap Between Low-Tech And High-Tech Strategies
April 17, Excelsior Hotel, Little Rock, Arkansas. Contact Donna Pruett, Arkansas Small Business Development Center, University of Arkansas, 100 S. Main, #401, Little Rock, AR 72201, (501) 324-9043.
Creating Your Course For Success: Fifth Annual Homebased & Small Business Conference
April 19, Sheraton Cerritos Hotel, Cerritos, California. Contact Cerritos College, Center for Lifelong Learning, 11110 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650, (562) 467-5050.
11th Annual Entrepreneur's Day Conference
April 30, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis. Contact John Ridder, Indiana Small Business Development Corp., 1 N. Capitol Ave., #1275, Indianapolis, IN 46204, (317) 264-2820.
1997 Entrepreneurial Success Conference
May 1-2, University of North Florida, Jacksonville. Contact Dr. Jerome S. Osteryoung, Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, College of Business, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL 32306-1042, (800) 821-7515.
Fourth Annual National Homebased Business Conference
May 4-6, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Beaver Creek, Colorado. Contact Conference Associates, The Rocky Mountain Homebased Business Association, 1776 Lincoln, #1308, Denver, CO 80203, (303) 863-9506.
NBIA's International Conference On Business Incubation
May 4-7, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Milwaukee. Contact JoAnn Rollins, National Business Incubation Association, 20 E. Circle Dr., #190, Athens, OH 45701, (614) 593-4331.
Inpex XIII: Invention/New Product Exposition
May 15-18, Greater Pittsburgh Expo Mart. Contact Ellen Yarnell, Invention/New Product Exposition, 217 Ninth St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3506, (800) 422-0871.
Strictly Business Computer And Digital Media Expo
May 21-22, Minneapolis Convention Center. Contact Champion Productions Inc., 801 E. Cliff Rd., Burnsville, MN 55337, (612) 894-8007.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
May 31-June 1, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Mark Nay-lor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.
If you would like your organization's upcoming event listed, write to "Special Events," Entrepreneur, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, or fax us at (714) 755-4211.