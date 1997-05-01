Mark Your Calendars

This story appears in the May 1997 issue of Entrepreneur.

Toronto Franchise & Business Opportunities Expo

May 2-4, The International Centre, Toronto. Contact Shelley Mann, The Prestige Group Ltd., 1293 Matheson Blvd. E., Mississauga, ON CAN L4W 1R1, (800) 463-SHOW, (905) 238-3320.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

May 17-18, Civic Auditorium, San Francisco. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

Kid Power '97

May 5-7, The Westin Canal Place, New Orleans. Contact International Quality & Productivity Center, 150 Clove Rd., P.O. Box 401, Little Falls, NJ 07424-0401, (800) 882-8684, (201) 256-0211.

Association For Enterprise Opportunity's 7th Annual Conference

May 7-10, Red Lion Hotel, Omaha, Nebraska. Contact Donna Campbell, Association For Enterprise Opportunity, 70 E. Lake St., #620, Chicago, IL 60601, (312) 357-0177.

Oregon Conference On Entrepreneurship

May 8, Hilton Hotel, Portland, Oregon. Contact Oregon Enterprise Forum, P.O. Box 82844, Portland, OR 97202.

U.K./U.S. Partners In Technology Exhibition & Conference

May 13-15, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California. Contact SRI International, (800) 949-UKUS (Registration), (800) 952-UKUS (General Information).

9th Annual Homebased Business Conference

May 17, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. Contact Kelley Maloney, Duquesne University/Chrysler Corp. Small Business Development Center, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412) 396-HOME.

International Entrepreneurship Education Forum

May 17-20, Red Lion Hotel, Salt Lake City. Contact Kathy Summerfield, Center On Education And Training For Employment, Ohio State University, 1900 Kenny Rd., Columbus, OH 43210-1090, (800) 848-4815, Ext. 5.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

May 31-June 1, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

Business Camp

June 1-8, Keystone Resort, Keystone, Colorado. Contact Eric Lochtefeld, Business Camp, 1344 Parkview Ave., #250, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, (888) 312-CAMP, (310) 546-9650.

"Before You Start Your Business" Workshop For Prospective Entrepreneurs

June 3 & 5, Women's Business Development Center, Chicago. Contact Sara Shifrin, Women's Business Development Center, 8 S. Michigan, #400, Chicago, IL 60603, (312) 853-3477, Ext. 13.

Connecticut Business Expo

June 4-5, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, Connecticut. Contact Marc Sherer, Daniels Productions Inc., 1260 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT 06110, (860) 561-3250.

APPMA'S 39th Annual National Pet Products Trade Show

June 5-7, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia. Contact William Schoolman, American Pet Products Manufacturers Association Inc., 255 Glenville Rd., Greenwich, CT 06831, (800) 452-1225, (203) 532- 0000.

Kingston Franchise & Business Opportunities Expo

June 7-8, Portsmouth Olympic Centre, Kingston, Ontario. Contact Shelley Mann, The Prestige Group Ltd., 1293 Matheson Blvd. E., Mississauga, ON CAN L4W 1R1, (800) 463-SHOW, (905) 238-3320.

Netsec: Network Security In The Open Environment

June 9-11, Hyatt Regency San Francisco, San Francisco. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., Computer Security Institute, 600 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA 94107, (415) 905-2626.

Air & Waste Management Association's Annual Meeting And Exhibition

June 8-13, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto. Contact Air & Waste Management Association, 1 Gateway Ctr., 3rd Fl., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, (412) 232-3444.

The First Annual World Family Business Conference

June 15-18, Marriott Copley Place Hotel, Boston. Contact Judy Simson, Fambex Conferences LLC, 2 Summer St., #29, Natick, MA 01760, (508) 651-3151.

Financial Analysis I

June 16, Harris Bank, Kenwood Branch Facility, Chicago. Workshop For Aspiring And Established Entrepreneurs Focuses On Revenue Sources And Cash Flow. Contact Sara Shifrin, Women's Business Development Center, 8 S. Michigan, #400, Chicago, IL 60603, (312) 853-3477, Ext. 13.

Silk '97: International Silk Flower & Accessories Exposition

June 17-20, Las Vegas Convention Center. Contact Harry Schwartz, Epic Enterprises/PGI, 8989 Rio San Diego Dr., #160, San Diego, CA 92108-1647, (619) 294-2999, Fax:
(619) 294-6699.

Hispanic Economic Summit

June 19, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Los Angeles. Contact Claudia Sanchez Or Marie Lugo, Latin Business Association, 5400 E. Olympic Blvd., #130, Los Angeles, CA 90022, (213) 721-4000.

Business Online '97

June 24-26, Sheraton Palace Hotel, San Francisco. Contact Kim Ward, GIGA Information Group, 1 Longwater Cir., Norwell, MA 02061, (617) 792-2669.

Exportwise Seminar

June 26, Export Small Business Development Center, El Segundo, California. Contact The Export Small Business Development Center, 222 N. Sepulveda Blvd., #1690, El Segundo, CA 90245, (800) 371-1110,
(310) 606-0166.

Financial Analysis II

June 30, Harris Bank, Kenwood Branch Facility, Chicago. Workshop For Aspiring And Established Entrepreneurs Focuses On Start-Up And Expansion Costs, Cash Flow, And Profit And Loss Statements. Contact Sara Shifrin, Women's Business Development Center, 8 S. Michigan, #400, Chicago, IL 60603, (312) 853-3477, Ext. 13.

International Family Business Program Association's 4th Annual Conference

July 10-12, The Inn At Northampton, Northampton, Massachusetts. Contact Ira Bryck, University Of Massachusetts/Amherst Family Business Center, 608 Goodell Bldg., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 545-1537, Nmq.Com/Ifbpa.

National Sporting Goods Association World Sports Expo '97

July 12-14, Mccormick Place Expo Hall, Chicago. Trade Only. Contact Chuck Suritz, National Sporting Goods Association, 1699 Wall St., #700, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056, (800) 936-6742, (847) 439-4000.

California Gift Show

July 19-22, Los Angeles Convention Center. Trade Only. Contact Terence Morris Or Debbie Moore, AMC Inc., 888 S. Figueroa St., #600, Los Angeles, CA 90017, (800) 395-3901, (213) 747-3488.

New To Export Seminar

July 21 (Evening); July 22 (Daytime), Export Small Business Development Center, El Segundo, California. Contact Export SBDC, 222 N. Sepulveda Blvd., #1690, El Segundo, CA 90245, (800) 371-1110, (310) 606-0166.

NAQP Print Image '97 Exposition

July 25-27, Atlanta Market Center, Atlanta. Contact Dan Witte, National Association Of Quick Printers, 401 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611-4267, (800) 234-0040, (312) 321-6886.

International Craft Exposition

July 25-28, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Denise Northrop, Offinger Management Co., 1100-H Brandywine Blvd., P.O. Box 2188, Zanesville, OH 43702-2188, (614) 452-4541.

Contact Source

If You Would Like Your Organization's Upcoming Event Listed, Write To "Special Events," Entrepreneur, 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, Fax Us At (949) 755-4211 Or E-Mail Us At Entmag@Entrepreneurmag.Com.

