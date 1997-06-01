Mark Your Calendars

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1997 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

May 31-June 1, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Mark
Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

Success Strategies For The 21st Century: 1997 Conference And Expo

June 6-7, Hotel Intercontinental, Los Angeles. Contact Corliss Tillman, Professional Women in Business, 220 S. Avalon Blvd., #188, Carson, CA 90746, (310) 669-4723.

27th North American Heating & Energy Expo

June 10-12, Hynes Convention Center, Boston. Contact New England Fuel Institute, P.O. Box 9137, 20 Summer St., Watertown, MA 02272-9137, (617) 924-1000.

Institute Of Food Technologists 1997 Annual Meeting & Food Expo

June 14-18, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Contact Institute of Food Technologists, 221 N. LaSalle St., #300, Chicago, IL 60601, (312) 782-8424.

A/E/C Systems '97

June 16-19, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia. Computer software and hardware for the design and construction industries. Contact Sharon Price, A/E/C (Architectural Engineer Construction) Systems International Inc., 415 Eagleview Dr., #106, Exton, PA 19341, (800) 451-1196.

Business Online '97

June 24-26, Sheraton Palace Hotel, San Francisco. Contact Kim Ward, Giga Information Group, 1 Longwater Cir., Norwell, MA 02061, (617) 982-9500.

Michigan Ag Expo

June 24-26, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. Agricultural equipment, products and services. Contact Barbara Brochu, Michigan State University, 103 Farrall Hall, E. Lansing, MI 48824-1323, (800) 366-7055.

Super Floral Show

June 26-28, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City. Contact Jim Johnson, Meetings & More Inc., 14449 N. 73rd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85260, (602) 998-3992.

Southwest Food Service & Southwest Supermarket & Convenience Store Expo

June 29-July 1, Dallas Convention Center. Contact David Audrain, Texas Restaurant Association, P.O. Box 1429, Austin, TX 78767, (512) 472-3666.

International Fancy Food & Confection Show

June 29-July 2, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Ron Tanner, National Association for the Specialty Food Trade, 120 Wall St., 27th Floor, New York, NY 10005-4001, (212) 482-6440, ext. 115.

Jewelers Of America International Jewelry Show

July 19-22, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Steve Levine, Miller Freeman Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2812.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

September 6-7, Market Hall, Dallas. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'