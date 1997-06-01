Mark Your Calendars
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
May 31-June 1, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Mark
Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.
Success Strategies For The 21st Century: 1997 Conference And Expo
June 6-7, Hotel Intercontinental, Los Angeles. Contact Corliss Tillman, Professional Women in Business, 220 S. Avalon Blvd., #188, Carson, CA 90746, (310) 669-4723.
27th North American Heating & Energy Expo
June 10-12, Hynes Convention Center, Boston. Contact New England Fuel Institute, P.O. Box 9137, 20 Summer St., Watertown, MA 02272-9137, (617) 924-1000.
Institute Of Food Technologists 1997 Annual Meeting & Food Expo
June 14-18, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Contact Institute of Food Technologists, 221 N. LaSalle St., #300, Chicago, IL 60601, (312) 782-8424.
A/E/C Systems '97
June 16-19, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia. Computer software and hardware for the design and construction industries. Contact Sharon Price, A/E/C (Architectural Engineer Construction) Systems International Inc., 415 Eagleview Dr., #106, Exton, PA 19341, (800) 451-1196.
Business Online '97
June 24-26, Sheraton Palace Hotel, San Francisco. Contact Kim Ward, Giga Information Group, 1 Longwater Cir., Norwell, MA 02061, (617) 982-9500.
Michigan Ag Expo
June 24-26, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. Agricultural equipment, products and services. Contact Barbara Brochu, Michigan State University, 103 Farrall Hall, E. Lansing, MI 48824-1323, (800) 366-7055.
Super Floral Show
June 26-28, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City. Contact Jim Johnson, Meetings & More Inc., 14449 N. 73rd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85260, (602) 998-3992.
Southwest Food Service & Southwest Supermarket & Convenience Store Expo
June 29-July 1, Dallas Convention Center. Contact David Audrain, Texas Restaurant Association, P.O. Box 1429, Austin, TX 78767, (512) 472-3666.
International Fancy Food & Confection Show
June 29-July 2, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Ron Tanner, National Association for the Specialty Food Trade, 120 Wall St., 27th Floor, New York, NY 10005-4001, (212) 482-6440, ext. 115.
Jewelers Of America International Jewelry Show
July 19-22, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Steve Levine, Miller Freeman Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2812.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
September 6-7, Market Hall, Dallas. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.